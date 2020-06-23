The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:33 am

    3 dogs saved in house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze where three dogs were saved Monday night.

    Crews arrived to 5825 Allendale Drive in Waynedale just before midnight and found flames at the back of the one-story structure spreading to the attic area, according to a news release.

    Three dogs were rescued from the home.

    Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

