Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:33 am
3 dogs saved in house fire
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze where three dogs were saved Monday night.
Crews arrived to 5825 Allendale Drive in Waynedale just before midnight and found flames at the back of the one-story structure spreading to the attic area, according to a news release.
Three dogs were rescued from the home.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story