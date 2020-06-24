State police investigating crash on I-69

A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police said this afternoon.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened just after noon today near the 294-mile-marker just south of the Interstate 469 junction, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the car drove off the highway from the northbound lanes, the statement said. When emergency workers arrived at the scene, they found the driver inside the car dead.

Witnesses also told police there were no other vehicles near the car when it left the highway, crashed into a wire fence and continued on into a wooded area.

State police said the investigation showed there was no evasive maneuvering or braking before the car went off the highway. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The identity of the man will be released from by Allen County coroner's office following an autopsy Thursday morning, state police said.