Verbatim: Easterseals Arc gets arts grant
Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana issued this news release today:
Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana was recently awarded a $3,650 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to support a range of artistic opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The grant will help provide art experiences for individuals in a variety of Easterseals Arc programs including the Adult Day Center, Transitions, Projects Drive Group, supported living and recreation.
Art activities will include explorations of music, visual arts, creative movement and ballroom dance. Community-based experiences will be incorporated when it is safe to do so. The art program is made possible by the support of the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Art program goals include:
- Increasing artistic skills in a variety of media/art forms/genres
- Creating opportunities for self-expression
- Relating art with personal meaning and external context
- Developing art and music vocabulary
- Increasing cognitive skills, social skills, communication skills
- Building positive relationships with people and places
