    Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:46 pm

    Police seek man in connection with child molestation

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a child molestation case.

    The man is 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has blue eyes and gray hair. The man is also described as medium build, around 150 to 160 pounds, unshaven, tanned and walks with a noticeable limp.

    Police say the man hangs out in the Jefferson Boulevard-Getz Road area.

    Anyone with information about this man is asked to call 260-427-1434.

     

