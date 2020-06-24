Police seek man in connection with child molestation

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a child molestation case.

The man is 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has blue eyes and gray hair. The man is also described as medium build, around 150 to 160 pounds, unshaven, tanned and walks with a noticeable limp.

Police say the man hangs out in the Jefferson Boulevard-Getz Road area.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call 260-427-1434.