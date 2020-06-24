Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:39 pm
July 4 holiday closings
The Journal Gazette
In recognition of the 4th of July holiday, some businesses will be closed:
- Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches with a Monday through Friday or Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, July 3. All satellite branches and branches with a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 4. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Monday, July 6.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story