Fort Wayne to continue 'cart only' garbage collection

The city of Fort Wayne reported a record increase in garbage disposal this spring, a statement said today.

The increase is credited to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and not because of the ‘carts only’ order, the city said.

City residents' 2020 spring waste was the most massive in the history of city residential collection, with an increase of 434,000 pounds -- 217 tons -- in the carts.

"As households that usually didn't fill a cart were forced to stay at home and with many restaurants closed, disposable packaging began to fill carts to the brim. Additionally, residents were spending more time cleaning out closets and cabinets, doing yard and garden work and remodeling, resulting in a significant increase in waste coming from homes, " said Matt Gratz, Fort Wayne’s solid waste manager.

People working from home instead of at the office added to the additional waste, Gratz said, with waste that was usually picked up at places of business being picked up at home.

Residential trucks had to make additional trips to the landfill or to the recycling center, causing the trucks to be off their routes and delaying scheduled pickups.

The city will continue weekly cart only pickups until further notice to avoid any more delays. One bulk item, including non-Freon appliances and furniture, can be disposed of once a week. Mattresses and box springs must be bagged or wrapped with plastic when set out for collection.

Electronics and Freon will not be collected.