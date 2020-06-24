Verbatim: Covington Art Fair Postponed To August 22-23

The following was released on June 24, 2020:

(Fort Wayne, IN) – The Covington Art Fair, originally scheduled for June 27-28, will instead take place August 22-23 at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Show times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

In its 28th consecutive year, the Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 80 artists will display unique artwork from every medium. The two-day event includes live jazz music and food trucks, and many of the plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.

There is no admission cost. For more information, please contact Glenda Stoppenhagen at 260-424-3373.