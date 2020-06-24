Covington Art Fair postponed to August

The Covington Art Fair, originally scheduled for June 27-28, will instead take place in August, due to restrictions on gatherings in light of COVID-19.

The new date is Aug. 22-23 at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Show times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

In its 28th consecutive year, the Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 80 artists will display unique artwork from every medium. The two-day event includes live jazz music and food trucks, and many of the plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.

There is no admission cost. For more information, contact Glenda Stoppenhagen at 260-424-3373.