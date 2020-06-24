The Journal Gazette
 
    Woman pleads guilty in baby neglect

    MATTHEW LEBLANC | The Journal Gazette

    The mother of a baby who suffered injuries last year that included skull fractures pleaded guilty today.

    Ashley Gilbert, 23, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to neglect of a dependent as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. A second neglect charge will be dismissed.

    The plea deal calls for her to spend two years of a four-year sentence in prison.

    Gilbert took the child – its age and gender are redacted in court documents – to the hospital June 19 after the baby vomited and had a high temperature. She returned with the child 10 days later, and police were called.

    A newer skull fracture near an older fracture had caused a "4.3 mm shift to the left of the brain due to new bleeding," charging documents say.

    Stories about how the child was injured ranged from a fall from a diaper-changing stand and Gilbert walking into a door frame, a probable cause affidavit said.

    mleblanc@jg.net

