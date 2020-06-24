Allen reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of county deaths to 98, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Another 30 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the county health department said in a statement. It said the total number of positive cases in Allen County is now 2,487.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.