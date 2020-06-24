The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:15 am

    Scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon

    The Journal Gazette

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, mainly west of Indiana 15, the National Weather Service said.

    Scattered thunderstorms also are possible Thursday, mainly east of Interstate 69, the weather service said.

    It said severe weather is not anticipated today or Thursday.

    Additional chances for thunderstorms persist Friday into Saturday, and a strong to severe storm may be possible Friday, the weather service said.

