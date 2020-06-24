Guilty plea in December beating

A Fort Wayne man could be ordered to spend 11 years in prison for beating and choking his girlfriend late last year.

Jalen Perry, 21, pleaded guilty this week to several charges including domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement. A July 16 sentencing hearing is scheduled, and a plea agreement calls for him to spend up to 11 years behind bars.

Perry shoved the woman to the ground, held her down and choked her Dec. 4 at a home in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive, according to court documents. He punched her in the back and face, telling her he was Satan and threatening to cut off her toes, the documents say.

Police said Perry also led them on a high-speed chase in his girlfriend's car before he crashed and was arrested.

Additional charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license could be dismissed if a judge accepts the plea deal.

