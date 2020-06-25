Officers investigate possible drowning at Lake James

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning on Lake James this afternoon, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

Around 1 p.m., Steuben County Communications received a call about a man who had gone under water in the area of the Lake James sandbar, the DNR said in a statement.

A bystander recovered the man, Rocky R. Rutledge, 61, of Romeoville, Illinois, in about 10 feet of water, the statement said. Rutledge was taken to the shore, where he was pronounced dead.