Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:24 pm
Section of Main Street to close for week
The Journal Gazette
Main Street between Van Buren and Jackson streets will be closed beginning Friday for a week while crews place utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Jefferson Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Broadway, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
