    Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:24 pm

    Section of Main Street to close for week

    The Journal Gazette

    Main Street between Van Buren and Jackson streets will be closed beginning Friday for a week while crews place utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour will use Jefferson Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Broadway, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

