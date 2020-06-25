IDEM orders well shut down; system flushed before residents can drink water again

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a report Wednesday finding the town of Andrews can cancel its “Do Not Drink” water advisory after shutting down one well and conducting a system-wide flush.

IDEM tested the water in nine places Monday after town and county officials barred residents from drinking or using the water on Friday.

Local officials said at that time that water from well 1 had too much vinyl chloride in it – making it unsafe for residents. The town had stopped using that well years ago after complaints about its taste and smell but put it back in operation in May when water levels dropped in the other two wells.

IDEM tested for volatile organic compounds, disinfection byproducts and vinyl chloride – submitting them for emergency analysis.

Well #1 had compounds above the maximum contaminant level and IDEM ordered that well be taken offline immediately and not be used for water supply. The town must come up with a plan for future use and contact IDEM before using that well again.

The report found some compounds in supply wells 2 and 3 and in the distribution system but they were under the levels specified in the Safe Drinking Water Act. It suggested the distribution system also be flushed before residents use the water again.

Messages left for the town of Andrews and its attorney were not immediately returned Thursday.