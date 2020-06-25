The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, June 25, 2020 3:17 pm

    Fort Wayne woman identified in fatal shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County coroner's office today identified a woman shot to death Wednesday in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive.

    An autopsy revealed Amanda Louise Hoglund, 22, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said. 

    Hoglund's death has been ruled a homicide, the 22nd in Allen County this year.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story