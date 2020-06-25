Thursday, June 25, 2020 3:17 pm
Fort Wayne woman identified in fatal shooting
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner's office today identified a woman shot to death Wednesday in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive.
An autopsy revealed Amanda Louise Hoglund, 22, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.
Hoglund's death has been ruled a homicide, the 22nd in Allen County this year.
