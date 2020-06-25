Indiana: 523 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Thursday

Nine more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 523 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,394 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement. It said the total number of residents known to have the virus is now 43,655, following corrections to the previous day's total.

To date, 444,252 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 431,833 Wednesday. The totals today include 3,563 historical negative tests from a laboratory that recently began reporting negative results into the state health department's electronic reporting system, the statement said.

As of today, nearly 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

It said any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.