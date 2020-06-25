Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:12 pm
DeKalb County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus, making the county's total 149, the county health officer said today.
The ages of the residents range from 19 to 69, the health department said in a statement.
The 69-year-old is hospitalized, the statement said. It said three residents are recovering at home and no further information is available about the other two residents.
