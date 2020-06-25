Lunch on the Square returns July 9

Lunch on the Square will be returning to Freimann Square July 9, the Downtown Improvement District said today.

The organization said it will be implementing the recommended practices by the Centers for Disease Control to ensure a safe environment for everyone:

Tables and chairs will be sanitized after each use and tables will be set up socially distant.

Social distancing will be encouraged when standing in line and face masks are recommended. Face masks will be required only when in the restroom areas in the Auer Center.

Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations.

The group is asking anyone who has flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days not to attend.

Lunch on the Square plans to continue until Aug. 27.