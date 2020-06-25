Verbatim: Amazon to open Fort Wayne delivery station

Amazon Logistics issued the following news release today:

Amazon Logistics announced it will open a new Fort Wayne delivery station, located in Indiana. The new station will power Amazon's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers Allen County.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Indiana,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “The new Amazon Delivery Station will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities. Additionally, the station will create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

We expect the site to open in 2020.