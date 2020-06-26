Verbatim: G League names all-league teams

The G League issued this news release today:

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 -- NBA G League Most Valuable Player Frank Mason III of the Wisconsin Herd headlines the 2019-20 All-NBA G League Teams, which were announced today along with the All-Defensive Team and the All-Rookie Team.

Mason is joined on the All-NBA G League First Team by Herd guard Jaylen Adams, Salt Lake City Stars forward Jarrell Brantley, South Bay Lakers forward Devontae Cacok and Memphis Hustle forward Jarrod Uthoff. Brantley, Cacok, Mason and Uthoff have played in both the NBA G League and the NBA this season.

The All-NBA G League Second Team features Grand Rapids Drive forward Donta Hall, Lakeland Magic forward BJ Johnson and guard Josh Magette, Agua Caliente Clippers forward Johnathan Motley and Maine Red Claws guard Tremont Waters. All five players have seen action in the NBA this season.

The All-NBA G League Third Team is composed of Long Island Nets forward Justin Anderson, Memphis guard Dusty Hannahs, Wisconsin forward Jemerrio Jones, Lakeland forward Vic Law and Delaware Blue Coats guard-forward Marial Shayok. Anderson, Hannahs, Law and Shayok have played in the NBA this season, bringing the total to 13 of 15 players on the three NBA G League Teams who have competed in both leagues in 2019-20.

Waters, the 2019-20 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, leads the NBA G League All-Rookie Team. He is joined by Salt Lake City’s Brantley, South Bay’s Cacok, Grand Rapids’ Hall and Delaware’s Shayok.

Delaware center Christ Koumadje, the 2019-20 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year, headlines the NBA G League All-Defensive Team. Joining Koumadje are Maine center Tacko Fall, Grand Rapids guard Tra-Deon Hollins, Canton Charge guard Sir’Dominic Pointer and Westchester Knicks forward Kenny Wooten.

The NBA G League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on June 4. The regular season was suspended on March 12 and had been scheduled to conclude on March 28.