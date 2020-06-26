6-year term issued in July stabbing

A 76-year-old man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing and badly wounding a man nearly a year ago.

Mirth Laster pleaded guilty in March to aggravated battery, admitting he stabbed Eddie Sanders in the chest in July, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. A battery charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement that called for Laster to receive up to nine years behind bars.

Police were called July 30 to the Lamplight Inn, 300 E. Washington Blvd., and found Sanders with a stab wound near the center of his chest, according to court documents. He told police Laster was the attacker, a probable cause affidavit states.

Laster had blood on his hands and clothes when he was arrested, police said.

