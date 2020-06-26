Police name person of interest in northeast-side slaying

Fort Wayne police today identified a person of interest they are seeking in connection with a homicide Wednesday evening on the city's northeast side.

Martrell Weaver, 23, is of interest in the slaying of Amanda Louise Hoglund, 22, in the 1900 block of Clarmanic Drive, police said in a statement.

Hoglund was shot multiple times around 5:15 p.m. by a man at her home, police have said. Her death has been ruled the 22nd homicide of the year in Allen County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.