Indiana: 510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Five hundred ten additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and nine more Hoosiers have died, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 44,140 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,403 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

To date, 453,890 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 444,252 Thursday. The new tests reported include approximately 1,400 negative tests dating from May onward from a laboratory that recently began reporting negative results to ISDH’s electronic system.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.