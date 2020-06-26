Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon, tonight

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio this afternoon and tonight, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said the primary hazards with these storms are damaging winds and heavy rainfall, although large hail and an isolated tornado can`t be ruled out.

The greatest risk of severe weather is generally along and north of U.S. 6, it said.

Additional chances for thunderstorms persist on Saturday, the weather service said. It said these storms could become strong to marginally severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding.

Thunderstorms may be possible on Sunday, but severe weather is not anticipated, the weather service said.