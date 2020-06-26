Electric Works project gets 30-day extension

Fort Wayne officials today announced a 30-day extension for the Electric Works project. The new deadline of July 30 for financing commitments and Oct. 30 for closing is the final extension developers RTM Ventures will be given, city officials said.

Mayor Tom Henry commented on the decision in a statement.

"The new extension is a good faith effort to give RTM Ventures an additional month to meet the requirements needed the complete this kind of project," he said. "It's critical to give our funding partners and taxpayers comfort that local dollars are being used wisely and are protected."

The city of Fort Wayne, Allen County and the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board of Managers have committed $65 million in public funding for the project. Officials have already released $3 million for environmental cleanup. The remainder won't be released until conditions of the economic development agreement are met and all funding sources gather for the closing.

City officials sent a letter to RTM Ventures outlining the items that have to be completed to reach the financing and closing commitments.

