Friday: Allen reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Another four Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 43 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's totals to 2,572 cases and 106 deaths, the county Department of Health said Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.