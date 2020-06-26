ACLU sues city, sheriff's department over protest response

Police actions against protesters last month in downtown Fort Wayne have resulted in an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit.

The ACLU of Indiana said today it is suing the city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Sheriff's Department in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, saying the use of chemical agents and projectiles against protesters violates the First and Fourth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to stop the use of chemical agents and projectiles against protesters. It seeks unspecified damages.

The ACLU of Indiana already has sued the city of Indianapolis in federal court about the protest response there, which included using tear gas and firing rubber bullets May 29 and 30. Those same actions were taken by law enforcement in Fort Wayne on the same days.

