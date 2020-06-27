Verbatim: Statewide COVID-19 update

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 496 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 44,575 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,424 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 463,017 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 453,890 on Friday.

ISDH will be hosting free drive-thru clinics next week in Goshen and Elkhart. The details are:

Goshen:

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tolson Community Youth Center, 1320 Benham Ave.

To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.