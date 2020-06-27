2 teens killed, 2 others hurt after Jeep crash in SW Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Two teens were killed and two injured after the Jeep they were in crashed into a tree in southwestern Indiana, authorities said.

The Jeep ran off the right side of a roadway and crashed through a telephone pole before hitting a tree Friday night, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said.

The 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old front-seat passenger were killed as a result of the crash, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The other two passengers, ages 13 and 14, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.