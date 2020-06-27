Verbatim: Faith, community leaders protest Oliva detainment

The following news release was issued today:

Fort Wayne – Jorge Oliva, a father of two young children, now sits in a Wisconsin detention facility awaiting deportation to Mexico, after being arrested during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Fort Wayne. On Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., faith and community leaders across Allen County will assemble on the doorstep of Sheriff David Gladieux’s office to demand an end to ICE collaboration and racial targeting that led to Oliva’s deportation to a nation unknown to him.

WHO: Faith in Allen County, together with concerned parents, educators, immigrant families, Black uprising organizers and leaders, clergy and people of faith

WHERE: Allen County Courthouse (715 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802), Outside of Sheriff Gladieux’s Office (the side of the courthouse facing Main Street)

WHEN: 11 a.m. EDT, Monday, June 29, 2020

Faith in Allen County is leading the charge to free Oliva and to highlight the tragic human impact of the Allen County Sheriff’s continued use of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detainers. The detainers are a violation of the constitutional right of immigrant families. Faith in Allen County is demanding no person be permanently separated from his or her family, especially while seeking justice and peacefully protesting for the most marginalized people in Fort Wayne, as was Oliva.

“This is exactly the kind of racial profiling and institutionally backed violence against Black and Brown people that have led people into the streets all across the county this month,” says Daylana Saunders, Faith in Allen County leader and organizer with Change Makers. “When Sheriff Galdieux made the decision to hand Jorge Oliva over to Federal Immigration Officials, he made a decision to act as the judge, jury and executioner of his life, just as police culture has allowed law enforcement to do in the street with no real accountability.”

Along with asking the Sheriff to immediately end ICE collaboration, the group will also ask community members to call the Chicago ICE office and demand they release Mr. Oliva.

The deportation proceedings came after Mr. Oliva walked alongside Sheriff Gladieux during a “Unity March” that followed the initial racial unrest in our city. But not long after the march, Mr. Oliva was picked up by law enforcement, taken by ICE, and transferred to Clay County Detention Center. He has since been transported to a Wisconsin facility and has no contact with his family. The charges? Obstructing traffic by protesting in the street and resisting arrest. Oliva was brought to the United States as a minor with his mother and siblings.