Thuderstorms left hundreds without power

Overnight thunderstorms left hundreds of Fort Wayne area residents without power today.

Indiana Michigan Power's online outage map shows clusters of customers lost electricity – more than 1,000 in Fort Wayne as of 6 a.m. The I&M map did not provide a restoration time, but crews seem to have restored power to the vast majority of affected customers.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana says to expect more thunderstorms today.

To see the updated I&M outage map, click here.