Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses protesters' concerns

Demonstrators bombarded Richards with questions related to the local protests, which began May 29 following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.



Protesters wanted Richards to address specific arrests, a truck meet at Glenbrook Commons Saturday night and the investigation into the police's response to the local demonstrations; several said they were affected by tear gas police deployed during the initial protests.

Richards, however, wanted to stick to the core of the afternoon rally – the charges the protesters want dropped.

More than 100 protesters have been arrested in Fort Wayne, and most face misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area.