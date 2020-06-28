Sunday, June 28, 2020 6:20 pm
Prosecutor Karen Richards addresses protesters' concerns
Protesters gathered outside Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards' home Sunday, demanding she drop charges against demonstrators.
What they got was an hourlong exchange with Richards at the foot of her Forest Park Boulevard driveway. While some protesters thanked the prosecutor for her time as she retreated inside, their overall mood seemed unsatisfied.
“Thank you, Karen, for not caring,” protesters chanted from the grassy median.
The crowd – which grew from about a dozen people to at least 60 over the span of an hour – quickly clustered in front of Richards when she approached the sidewalk with two city police officers and Deputy Chief Prosecutor Mike McAlexander.
Demonstrators bombarded Richards with questions related to the local protests, which began May 29 following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.
Protesters carried signs bearing such messages as “Drop the charges!” and “Investigate FWPD/Stop Police Brutality” and briefly chanted, “No justice, no peace, prosecute the police.”
Richards said her office needs time to work through the thousands of hours of video before making decisions on whether to move forward with cases or dismiss charges.
“It doesn't happen overnight,” Richards said.
