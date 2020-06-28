Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, June 28, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 362 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 44,930 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,427 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 3 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 470,535 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 463,017 on Saturday.

ISDH will be hosting free drive-thru clinics next week in Goshen and Elkhart. The details are:

Goshen:

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.

*Note: Location has been updated from previous announcement.

To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.