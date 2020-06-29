Monday, June 29, 2020 2:16 pm
Boaters to see increased patrols
The Journal Gazette
Indiana conservation officers will be on the lookout for boaters operating under the influence this weekend as part of the national Operation Dry Water.
The DNR will increase patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints, a statement from the agency said today.
The department reminds boaters to boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on the water.
