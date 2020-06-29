Monday, June 29, 2020 1:43 pm
Showers, storms possible this afternoon, overnight
The Journal Gazette
Showers and thunderstorms are possible in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from this afternoon into the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said.
Storms that develop will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding, the weather service said.
Thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, it said. The weather service said these storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain that could lead to flooding, but severe weather is not expected.
