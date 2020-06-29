Hudson man injured in Steuben County crash

A 24-year-old Hudson man was injured in a crash around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Indiana state troopers were called to County Road 500 W, north of County Road 400 S, near Hudson, police said.

Officers found a pickup truck that had rolled over and had extensive damage, police said.

The driver of the truck, Mitchell A. Musser, was lying in the grass next to the truck with emergency responders attending to him.

After an investigation, state police believe Musser’s truck left the road twice before losing control, went airborne and hit an embankment causing the truck to rollover, ejecting Musser.

Musser was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center. State police did not know Musser’s condition.

Police believe Musser was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and excessive speed is suspected to be a primary factor in the crash. No one else was in the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.