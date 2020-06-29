Protesters push for demonstrator's release

Protesters outside the Allen County Courthouse today decried police participation with a federal immigration agency that is holding a local demonstrator, pending deportation hearings.

Jorge Oliva, also known as George, 26, was arrested earlier this month by Fort Wayne police on charges of rioting, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and obstructing traffic. Three days later, according to his family, Oliva was sent to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Wisconsin.

Hector Oliva, 14, said it could be months before hearings are held to determine whether his brother should be deported to Mexico.

"My brother's a good man," said Hector, who joined about 20 protesters calling on Allen County Sheriff to stop working with immigration officials. "No one deserves to be taken away from their family just because of one mistake."

Court documents say Jorge Oliva was among a crowd that rioted June 14 in downtown Fort Wayne. He moved a fence blocking Clinton Street, obstructing traffic, police said.

The misdemeanor charges were later dismissed, court records show.

Steve Stone, a spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said his agency was following the law when federal officials were called.

"If we have someone that has a detainer for ICE, we notify them that we have that individual," he said.

