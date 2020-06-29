Indiana: 312 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 312 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 45,228 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 2,432 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 40% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the statement said. To date, it said, 476,519 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 470,535 Sunday.

To find testing locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.