Verbatim: 21st Century Scholars Virtual Enrollment Assistance for Hoosier Families Tonight

The following was released on Monday, June 29, 2020:

(INDIANAPOLIS) – To assist students and families in enrolling in the state's 21st Century Scholars program, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a virtual enrollment event tonight, June 29, ahead of the June 30 enrollment deadline.

Students and families can access help through the Commission's Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be staffed by Commission employees during the live event. Staff will be answering questions related to enrollment and program requirements. The deadline to enroll in the 21st Century Scholars program is June 30 of a student's eighth grade year.

WHAT: 21st Century Scholars Enrollment Event

WHO: Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff

WHEN: Monday, June 29, 2020, 6-7 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Live on Learn More Indiana's Facebook page (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), but available on all social media accounts: Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)

By text and phone: To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org.

¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-232-1072 o 317-617-0318.

Note: Please do not share your private information over social media. Please be patient during the event. If you cannot get ahold of someone by phone, leave a voicemail and they will return your call when they are available.

Students and families can contact the Commission's Outreach staff at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.

Application and Enrollment

To enroll, students must apply by June 30 during their seventh and eighth grade year, but must apply no later than June 30 of their eighth grade year.

The application can be accessed by visiting IN.gov/enroll

Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program.

Students can use the scholarship at participating Indiana public, private and proprietary institutions, but can only receive full tuition at public colleges.

To apply successfully, families must have: