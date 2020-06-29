Library to reopen with changes next week

The Allen County Public Library said today it will be reopening all of its branches to the public next Monday.

The library released a statement with changes and details of its reopening, including:

Masks will be required for all staff and visitors older than 2. Masks will be available for patrons who do not bring their own.

Touch-free technology has been installed at all the self-checkout stations.

Library-sponsored programs will be offered online and virtually. In-person programs will not resume until at least Oct. 1.

Meeting and study rooms will be available at the main library by reservation. Meeting rooms at branch locations will not be available until at least Oct. 1. Study rooms will vary by location.

Curbside delivery will continue as long as social distancing requirements are in place.

For more information, go to www.acpl.info or call 260-421-1200.