Plan ahead to view area fireworks displays

Fireworks displays are a big part of most people's Independence Day weekends. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the cancellation or postponement of some displays and events such as Fort Wayne Philharmonic's annual Patriotic Pops concerts, there are still many displays to be found in the area over the upcoming holiday.

Some fireworks displays that will not take place this year include those in Monroeville, Leo-Cedarville, Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville.

Angola's display at Angola High School has been moved to 10 p.m. July 10 to coincide with Balloons Aloft. The rain date is July 11.

The display in Warren has been moved to dusk Aug. 29.

Events and celebrations that normally accompany fireworks might also have been affected, and additional protocols may also be in place. Check social media or town websites for more information.

