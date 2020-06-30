Woman charged in fatal 2019 motorcycle crash

An arrest warrant was issued today – nearly a year to the day a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the city's south side – for a Fort Wayne woman who police say caused the wreck.

Jessica M. Hakes, 32, had THC – an ingredient found in marijuana – in her system when she drove her Honda HRV around 2 p.m. July 1 into the path of a motorcycle driven by Robin Pugh on Lafayette Street, near Esmond Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Hakes, of the 6600 block of Sedgemore Place, reportedly told investigators she was driving east on Esmond, stopped at a stop sign and started to turn left onto Lafayette.

"She said she had not seen the motorcycle," Christina Fosnaugh of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

Pugh, 64, was found "several feet north of the motorcycle" and had "obvious facial and head trauma and he was not responsive," Fosnaugh wrote. He died four days later.

Hakes is charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in her system, reckless homicide and three counts of neglect of a dependent. Three children – two younger than 18, charging documents say – were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

"She stated she looked twice and did not see any vehicle approaching in the left lane of Lafayette Street so she started to turn into the left northbound lane of Lafayette Street," the affidavit says. "Jessica stated that while she was turning left she felt the collision so she pulled ahead slightly and stopped."

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

