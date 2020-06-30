Indiana: 385 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Tuesday

Sixteen more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 385 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,488 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement.

It said the total number of residents known to have the virus is now 45,594, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 484,196 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 476,519 Monday.

As of today, nearly 40% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

Any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the state said.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.