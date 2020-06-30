Tuesday: Allen reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more Allen County residents have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the county's total to 109, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Thirty more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 2,679, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.