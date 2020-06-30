WorkOne centers to open to walk-in customers

WorkOne Northeast career centers will open to walk-in customers next week with limited capacity, the agency said today.

The centers had been open to the public by appointment only, the agency said in a statement. That option will still be available.

For hours and operations of the centers, go to Northeast Indiana Works' website at https://www.neinworks.org/workone/locations-(1)

Staff at the centers are practicing safety guidelines by wearing masks and face shields and practicing social distancing. Customers are encouraged to do the same by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 or higher, will be asked not to enter a center.

Unemployment benefits will continue to be filed online at www.unemployment.in.gov.