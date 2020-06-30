Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:01 am
Independence Day holiday closings
The Journal Gazette
These Independence Day holiday closings have been received by The Journal Gazette:
- All Allen County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, and there will be no legislative session of the Board of Commissioners that day. County offices will reopen for business on Monday, July 6.
The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. The offices will reopen for business on Monday, July 6. The residential garbage and recycling collection schedule will not be impacted.
- Animal Care & Control will be closed on Friday, July 3. Offices will reopen for business on Monday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pet owners looking for a missing pet can go to the office during Monday's hours to reclaim them. Pet owners picking up a lost pet will need to bring in a photo of the pet so staff can properly identify the pet. The public will not be allowed to walk through the kennel. Pet owners should also reach out to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne on social media to spread the word of their missing pet.
