Gladieux denies claims in lawsuit

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has denied claims in a federal lawsuit that alleges he violated the rights of a 15-year-old boy pushed to the ground at the Three Rivers Festival last year.

Brad and Erin Bullerman, the boy's parents, are suing Gladieux, arguing the sheriff violated the teen's Fourth Amendment rights. Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery in the case and, in court documents filed today in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, claims "any and all force or touching of the individual identified as C.B. by Sheriff Gladieux, was reasonable, justified."

The filing, a response to the lawsuit, also refers to actions taken against C.B. as de minimis -- a Latin phrase used in court cases to reference things too trivial for courts to consider.

"Sheriff Gladieux has qualified immunity from suit; Sheriff Gladieux's conduct in regard to C.B. did not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known," the response signed by attorney Michael F. DeBoni says.

The Bullermans are seeking $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages. The case had been filed in Allen Superior Court but was moved last month to U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

