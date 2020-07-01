Fort Wayne postpones July 4 fireworks

The July 4 fireworks show in downtown Fort Wayne has been postponed for the overall safety of the public, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

It said the sponsors – the city, the Allen County commissioners, NAI Hanning & Bean, and the Three Rivers Festival -- hope to reschedule the event for later this year.

The city said local leaders “have been made aware of other gatherings and possible demonstrations scheduled for Saturday in some of the areas where many visitors gather to watch the fireworks,” which were set for 10 p.m. at the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

Leaders have also had “concerns about continued local COVID-19 cases and the challenges of proper social distancing at the event,” the city said.