Sidewalk improvements for section of Hobson Road

A section of Hobson Road will be under construction beginning next week for improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The center lane on Hobson Road between Stellhorn Road and Coliseum Boulevard will close in each direction on Tuesday for pavement reconstruction.

The section of Hobson Road has seen a decrease in traffic during the last 20 years by more than 25%, the city said, because of the expansion of alternate roads in the area.

Pedestrian traffic has increased, the statement said, and new sidewalks will be installed in an area where there were no sidewalks.

To accommodate the installation of the sidewalks, Hobson Road will be reduced from four to three lanes, with the center lane designated for vehicles that are turning.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November, with landscaping completed by July 2021.